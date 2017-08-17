Farándula - 17 Agosto, 2017

Conozca aquí el doble de Gianluca Vacchi

Si te pusieran a señalar las siete diferencias existentes entre el italiano Gianluca Vacchi y  Pawel Ladziak, el hombre que se ha viralizado en redes sociales por el supuesto parecido con el magnate, el ejercicio se convertiría en un dolor de cabeza.

 

Apodado el “vikingo polaco”, se ha convertido en toda una sensación de Instagram con 335 mil seguidores, aunque su  físico envidiable aparenta mayor edad, la realidad es que este hombre carga con 35 años de edad. Pero el secreto de su fama se debe al constante mantenimiento para que su pelo y barba parezcan totalmente cubiertas de canas.

 

 

El ‘doble’ de Vacchi, quien ahora compite con la nueva pareja de la colombiana Ariadna Gutiérrez , no le da pena dar a conocer su pasado famélico y también luce en sus fotografías acompañado de una hermosa novia.

 

 

 

 

Loading...

#Gianluca Vacchi.#Pawel Ladziak#tendencias